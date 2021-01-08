Biden says Trump decision not to attend inauguration a 'good thing'

US President-elect Joe Biden welcomed Donald Trump's announcement on Friday that he won't attend his January 20 inauguration, calling it a "good thing."

"I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

"One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing, him not showing up," Biden said. "He's been an embarrassment to the country."

Biden said Vice President Mike Pence would be "welcome" at his inauguration.