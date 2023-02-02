Biden's top economic aide leaving White House

Biden's top economic aide leaving White House

Biden said Thursday in a statement that Deese would step down as director of the White House National Economic Council

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Feb 02 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 22:52 ist
Brian Deese. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post.

Biden said Thursday in a statement that Deese would step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government and negotiating with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the tax code, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president counts as key victories.

“Brian has a unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people,” Biden said. “He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth.”

It was the second major departure in recent weeks, as White House Chief of Staff R on Klain is also leaving and being succeeded by Jeff Zients, who previously led the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deese leaves with the economy having so far avoided a recession that many economists anticipated as the Federal Reserve has lowered inflation by slowing down the economy. Unemployment is at a low 3.5 per cent and semiconductor companies are building new plants, while automakers are shifting toward greater production of electric vehicles. (AP) AMS AMS

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
World news
White House
United States
US news

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

 