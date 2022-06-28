Biden's wife, daughter among 25 banned from Russia

Biden's wife, daughter among 25 more Americans banned from Russia

As a reaction to the constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens have been added to a 'stop list'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jun 28 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 15:27 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden's wife and daughter have been banned from Russia, along with 23 other Americans, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a reaction to the constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens are added to a 'stop list,'" the ministry said in a note accompanying the list.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
World news
Jill Biden
Russia
United States

What's Brewing

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

Exploring old Delhi's grand Mughal-era temples

Exploring old Delhi's grand Mughal-era temples

The dating game: Single-parent edition

The dating game: Single-parent edition

 