BioNTech to supply 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to China: Fosun Pharma

Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has already received approval for emergency use in several countries

  Dec 16 2020
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group said on Wednesday that BioNTech SE agreed to supply 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, if approved, to mainland China next year.

Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has already received approval for emergency use in several countries, including the US, UK, and Singapore. 

