BioNTech to supply 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to China: Fosun Pharma

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group said on Wednesday that BioNTech SE agreed to supply 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, if approved, to mainland China next year.
Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has already received approval for emergency use in several countries, including the US, UK, and Singapore.
