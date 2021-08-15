Blinken says not in US interests to stay in Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 15 2021, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 19:55 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: AFP File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that it was not in the interests of the United States to remain in Afghanistan, as Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul.

Blinken said Washington had invested billions of dollars over four US administrations in Afghan government forces, giving them advantages over the Taliban, but they have failed to beat back the Taliban's advance.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON AFGHANISTAN, HERE

"The fact of the matter is we’ve seen that force has been unable to defend the country," Blinken said. "And that has happened more quickly than we anticipated."

