Blinken to visit China for talks next week: Report

Blinken to visit China for talks next week: Report

Representatives for the State Department could not be immediately reached for comment on the report

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 09 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 21:56 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: PTI Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China for diplomatic talks next week, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Blinken would travel to China in the coming weeks, citing an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Odisha train tragedy: US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar

Blinken is scheduled to meet with officials in Beijing on June 18, according to the AP.

Representatives for the State Department could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Washington's top diplomat scrapped a planned trip earlier this year over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Antony Blinken
United States
China

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 