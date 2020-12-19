Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report

Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a lengthy congressional report released on Friday.
The report from the Senate Commerce Committee Republican staff said testing of a key safety system known as MCAS tied to both fatal crashes was contrary to proper protocol.
The committee concluded Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing officials "had established a pre-determined outcome to reaffirm a long-held human factor assumption related to pilot reaction time ... It appears, in this instance, FAA and Boeing were attempting to cover up important information that may have contributed to the 737 MAX tragedies."
DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today
Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries
Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre
Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk
Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays
'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology
First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India