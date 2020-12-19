'Boeing inappropriately coached pilots in MAX test'

Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report

The report was filed by the Senate Commerce Committee Republican staff to gauge Boeing MAX 737's performance

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 19 2020, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 08:32 ist
Boeing's Max 737 were grounded by governments worldwide after it was involved in two fatal crashes. Credit: AFP

Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a lengthy congressional report released on Friday.

The report from the Senate Commerce Committee Republican staff said testing of a key safety system known as MCAS tied to both fatal crashes was contrary to proper protocol.

The committee concluded Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing officials "had established a pre-determined outcome to reaffirm a long-held human factor assumption related to pilot reaction time ... It appears, in this instance, FAA and Boeing were attempting to cover up important information that may have contributed to the 737 MAX tragedies."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boeing
Boeing 737 Max
business
US

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 