Brazil hits 700,000 virus deaths, 2nd highest in the world

Brazil hits 700,000 virus deaths, 2nd highest in world

AP
AP, Sao Paulo,
  • Mar 29 2023, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 08:53 ist
In this file photo taken on May 06, 2020 cemetery workers prepare the coffins to be buried in a mass grave at the Nossa Senhora cemetery in Manaus, Amazon state, Brazil, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Three years after the first case of Covid-19 was recorded in Brazil -the world's second-most stricken by the pandemic- the country reached 700,000 deaths caused by this virus the Health Ministry said, on March 28, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

 Brazil's government on Tuesday reported the 700,000th death from Covid-19 in the South American nation, which has the second most victims of the virus after the United States.

Brazilian health experts say most people dying of Covid-19 in recent days are either unvaccinated or suffer from other debilitating diseases.

"The vaccine currently available in every health care unit in Brazil could have changed the lives of families who lost beloved ones in the pandemic," said the country's Health Ministry.

Health Minister Nisia Trindade criticized former President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic. Bolsonaro, who became ill with Covid, later declined to take the coronavirus vaccine and flouted health restrictions.

Also Read | Covid cases in UP increase three-fold

"We have to look at the past, but at the same time we have to say the health ministry cannot make the mistake of not coordinating, not taking care, not treating (the disease). We need to be united so new tragedies do not happen," Trindade said.

Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil's Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials, said the figure is a reminder of the country's obligation to punish those who failed to act against the virus or sabotaged those who were trying.

"There was direct responsibility of public agents, who could have answered to this in a much better fashion," Lago told The Associated Press.

