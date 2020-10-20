Brazil senator caught with cash between buttocks seeks 90-day leave

A Brazilian senator caught in a police raid hiding cash between his buttocks last week has requested a 90-day leave from the Senate, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The senator, Chico Rodrigues, is the target of an investigation into the misuse of Covid-19 response funding in the northern state of Roraima. He denies any wrongdoing.
The senator had already been suspended from the Senate for 90 days by Supreme Court Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, who added the Senate could decide whether to make the move permanent.
Rodrigues was a deputy leader for the agenda of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, but he stepped down after he was caught with the money in his underwear.
Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive
Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India
Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?
'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?
How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space
How to reduce Covid-19 deaths
How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5