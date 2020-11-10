Brazil halts China's Sinovac trials

Brazil suspends trials of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine due to 'adverse effect'

It did not say why news of the October event was being communicated only now

Reuters
Reuters, Rio de Janeiro,
  • Nov 10 2020, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 08:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, due to a "severe adverse effect" that took place on Oct. 29.

Anvisa did not provide more details, such as whether the incident took place in Brazil - where trials are being conducted - or in another country. It also did not say why news of the October event was being communicated only now.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
China
Brazil
Vaccine

What's Brewing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 