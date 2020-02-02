Britain expects EU to offer Canada-style trade deal as promised: Dominic Raab

'Britain expects EU to offer Canada-style trade deal'

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 02 2020, 14:52pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 15:01pm ist
Britain expects the EU to "live up to" its undertakings to offer London a Canada-style free-trade deal, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, reiterating that any deal will not require "high alignment" with the bloc's rules.

After Britain officially left the EU on Friday, the two sides are expected to start negotiating a future trade deal in March, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting out his stall in a speech on Monday.

