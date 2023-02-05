Bus crash kills at least 8, injures dozens in western Turkey

A passenger bus crashed off a road and overturned in western Turkey Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.
The governor's office of Afyonkarahisar province said the bus was travelling from the southeastern Diyarbakir province to the Aegean city of Bodrum.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 42 people were injured, with three in critical condition.
Afyonkarahisar’ın Dinar ilçesinde yolcu otobüsünün devrilmesi sonucu meydana gelen kazada, olay yerinde 8 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 3’ü ağır 42 kişi yaralandı. Yaralılar ambulanslarla hastanelere nakledilmiştir.
— Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 5, 2023
Videos from the scene showed ambulances lined up and a crane holding the bus up.
An injured passenger with a broken arm told official Anadolu news agency that he was half asleep when the bus “flew.” He said people were stuck underneath the bus.
The bus was operated by a company called Star Has Diyarbakir.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima
Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge
Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair
Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue
Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’