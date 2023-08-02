Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

They have three children

Reuters
Reuters,
  Aug 02 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 22:26 ist
Canada PM Justin Trudeau says he and his wife Sophie are separating. Credit: Instagram/@justinpjtrudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating and have signed a legal agreement, his office said in a statement on Wednesday that appeared to mark the end of the couple's 18-year marriage.

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," it said.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," said the statement. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week." 

World news
Canada
Justin Trudeau

