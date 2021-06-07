China 3-child policy may not change national birthrate: Moody's

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday that China's new policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility, but was unlikely to dramatically change the national birthrate.
The rating agency said that the policy highlighted the risk of aging across emerging markets in Asia.
"And although China's new policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility, it is unlikely to dramatically change the national birthrate, meaning that aging will remain a credit-negative constraint", Moody's said in a statement.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo
DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer
Managing Covid-19 crisis in rural areas
This campaign vows to document every Covid-19 death
Roger Federer out of French Open: Sports stars react
Harry and Meghan: Timeline of the royal fairytale