China accuses US of distorting facts after aircraft clash

A US military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
The US military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet had come within 10 feet (3 metres) of a US air force RC-135 aircraft on Dec 21, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision.
Also Read: Ties with China 'not normal' as India will not agree to any attempt to change LAC unilaterally: Jaishankar
But Tian Junli, spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement late on Saturday that the United States had misled the public about the incident near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.
He said the US plane violated international law, disregarded repeated warnings by China and made dangerous approaches that threatened the safety of China's aircraft.
"The United States deliberately misleads public opinion... in an attempt to confuse the international audience," Tian said.
"We solemnly request the US side to restrain the actions of frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by related international laws and agreements, and prevent accidents in the sea and the air."
China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but parts of it are contested by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave
50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors
Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last
Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20
Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent
'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022