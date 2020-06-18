China extends anti-dumping probe into synthetic rubber

China extends anti-dumping investigation into synthetic rubber products

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 18 2020, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 09:38 ist
The trade probe was launched at the request of China's top producers of EPDM, a chemical product that is widely used for electric cables and tyres. Credit: AFP Photo

China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it is extending an anti-dumping investigation into imports of a synthetic rubber product from the United States, South Korea and the European Union.

The investigation into ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM), launched in June, 2019, has been extended by six months till Dec. 19, 2020, given "the complexity of the case," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The trade probe was launched at the request of China's top producers of EPDM, a chemical product that is widely used for electric cables and tyres.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
investigation
Dumping

What's Brewing

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

 