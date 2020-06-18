China extends anti-dumping investigation into synthetic rubber products

China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it is extending an anti-dumping investigation into imports of a synthetic rubber product from the United States, South Korea and the European Union.

The investigation into ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM), launched in June, 2019, has been extended by six months till Dec. 19, 2020, given "the complexity of the case," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The trade probe was launched at the request of China's top producers of EPDM, a chemical product that is widely used for electric cables and tyres.