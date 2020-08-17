'China grants first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino'

China grants first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 17 2020, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 10:12 ist
A technician works at a manufacturing facility of Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, China. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country's intellectual property regulator.

It is the first Covid-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People's Daily reported on Sunday.

The paper cited documents published by China's National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on August 11.

Saudi Arabia said this month it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine. CanSino has said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries.

CanSino's Hong Kong shares rose around 14 per cent in Monday's morning session. Its Shanghai shares rose by 6.6 per cent as of midday. 

