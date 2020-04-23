China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 30 a day earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 23 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 08:10 ist
worker, wearing a protective suit amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, waits to check the temperature of drivers at the entrance to the car park of a commercial complex in Beijing. AFP

Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission said six of the new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported, down from 23 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected but do not show symptoms, also declined to 27 from 42 a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for mainland China now stands at 82,798. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the toll unchanged at 4,632.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

 