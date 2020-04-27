China says no information to offer regarding Kim

China says no information to offer regarding N.Korea leader Kim Jong-un

Reuters
Reuters, beijing,
  • Apr 27 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 14:14 ist
AP/PTI file photo

China's foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment during a daily briefing after being asked about reports of a Chinese delegation including medical experts being dispatched to North Korea, and whether they were sent to assist Kim Jong Un or help the country deal with COVID-19.

Three people familiar with the situation told Reuters that a Chinese team was dispatched to North Korea on Thursday to advise on Kim, though it was not clear what this mean about the North Korean leader's health.

China
North Korea
Kim Jong-un

