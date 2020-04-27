China says no information to offer regarding N.Korea leader Kim Jong-un

China's foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment during a daily briefing after being asked about reports of a Chinese delegation including medical experts being dispatched to North Korea, and whether they were sent to assist Kim Jong Un or help the country deal with COVID-19.

Three people familiar with the situation told Reuters that a Chinese team was dispatched to North Korea on Thursday to advise on Kim, though it was not clear what this mean about the North Korean leader's health.