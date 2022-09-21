China urges dialogue, consultation after Putin's warning to West

China urges dialogue after Putin's warning to West

China's position on Ukraine is consistent and clear, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 21 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 14:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

China's foreign ministry urged all parties to engage in dialogue and consultation and find a way to address the security concerns of all parties after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West over what he described as "nuclear blackmail".

Track live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here

China's position on Ukraine is consistent and clear, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing on Wednesday.

