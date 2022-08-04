China's military completes missile firing drills off Taiwan's east coast

China completes military drills off Taiwan's east coast

The relevant sea and airspace controls have been lifted after the firing was completed

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing
  Aug 04 2022
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 16:47 ist
Smoke trails from projectiles launched by the Chinese military are seen in the sky as tourists look on from Pingtan Island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan. Credit: AFP Photo

China's Eastern Theatre Command said it had completed multiple firings of conventional missiles on waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday as part of planned exercises.

China fired 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills: Taiwan defence ministry

The relevant sea and airspace controls have been lifted after the firing was completed, a spokesperson at the Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.

      

