Commemorative coin for Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary

Pakistan on Wednesday issued a commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary in November.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a picture of the coin.

"Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji," Khan said in the post.

The coin comes ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor by Prime Minster Khan on November 9.

The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Last November, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib - the final resting place of Guru Nanak - in Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

Pakistan has set up 80 immigration counters at the Kartarpur Corridor to speed up the clearance process of the large number of pilgrims who are expected to visit the holy shrine.

India and Pakistan last week signed the agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.