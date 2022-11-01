Concern over Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal: India

Even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Moscow next week, India has expressed concern over the suspension of the Black Sea grain initiative after Russia has withdrawn from the programme.

New Delhi extended its support to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s talks with Ukraine, Russia and other nations for renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative and cooperation by the parties so far had provided a glimmer of hope for peace in Ukraine. The agreements, a result of the Secretary General’s efforts, was aimed to avert a global food crisis and ensure food security,” R Madhusudan, the Counselor at the Permanent Mission of India at the United Nations in New York, said after a briefing at the Security Council on the Black Sea grain initiative.

“The suspension of the Black Sea Grain initiative is expected to further exacerbate the food security, fuel and fertilizer supply challenges faced by the world, particularly the Global South,” he said.

Madhusudan pointed out the initiative had resulted in export of more than nine million tonnes of grains and other food products out of Ukraine. He said that India believed the exports had contributed to lowering prices of wheat and other commodities, evident from the drop in the FAO Food Price Index.

He said India supports the engagement of the Secretary-General with the parties on renewal and full implementation of the initiative, including facilitating exports of food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia.

Jaishankar is expected to meet his counterpart Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials in the Russian Government.

“The Black Sea Grain initiative and its successful implementation over the last four months is consistent with India’s long-standing position that diplomacy and dialogue is the only solution to end this ongoing conflict that has resulted in serious consequences for the region and beyond.”

He said that India would continue to support all efforts, including that of the Secretary-General, to end the conflict. “We reiterate that the global order is anchored on principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States”.