Congo Ebola operation: Sex abuse reports 'outrages' WHO

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom expressed anger on Friday at allegations of sexual abuse by aid workers during the Ebola disease response in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"To be very clear, we are outraged to read these reports," he told a news briefing, promising an investigation and punishment for perpetrators. "We will not tolerate behaviour like this from our staff contractors or partners."
