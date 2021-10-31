COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target: Sharma

The president of the COP26 climate summit called on countries to work together to avert the most devastating impacts of global warming as he opened the meeting on Sunday.
The summit will be the "last, best hope to keep 1.5C in reach", said Alok Sharma, referring to the temperature aspiration of the landmark Paris deal.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?
India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise
Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming
Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way
In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest
DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks
DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State
New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive
Climate change: What will wake us up?
Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode