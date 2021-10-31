COP26 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target: Sharma

COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target: Sharma

AFP
AFP, Glasgow,
  • Oct 31 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 17:49 ist
COP26 President Alok Sharma chairs the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. Credit: Reuters photo

The president of the COP26 climate summit called on countries to work together to avert the most devastating impacts of global warming as he opened the meeting on Sunday.

The summit will be the "last, best hope to keep 1.5C in reach", said Alok Sharma, referring to the temperature aspiration of the landmark Paris deal.

COP26
Climate Change
global warming
World news

