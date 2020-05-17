COVID-19: US health secretary won't criticize crowding

Coronavirus: US health secretary won't criticize crowding

AP
AP, Washington,
  • May 17 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 21:40 ist
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. (AFP Photo)

Health and Human Services Secretary is declining to criticize local leaders amid images of crowded bars and boardwalks in areas where coronavirus restrictions are being lifted.

Azar told CNN in an interview Sunday that “the president has left it up to states to know their local situation the best,” and said it's therefore “very hard to judge in any community whether a bar being open, a restaurant, a school is the right thing.”

Azar noted that many counties across the country have yet to suffer a single death, and so, “There should not be one-size-fits-all approaches to reopening.”

But he adds: “Reopen we must because it's not health versus the economy, it's actually health vs. health,” citing “serious health consequences” caused by the shutdown, including the risk of suicide, delayed cardiac procedures and cancer screenings.

As for the images, he said: “I think in any individual instance you're going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,” but says: “That's part of the freedom we have here in America.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Coronavirus: Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

Israel: More than a year of political crisis

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 