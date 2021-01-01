Covid-19 forces South Korea to mark a subdued New Year

Daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 as South Korea marks a subdued New Year

After initial success in subduing earlier waves of infections, South Korea has struggled to reduce this latest and largest surge

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jan 01 2021, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 09:07 ist
People visit a shopping district on New Year's Eve in Seoul. Credit: AFP.

South Korea reported 1,029 new coronavirus cases on Friday amid subdued New Year's celebrations.

The tally was up from 967 the day before, and brought total cases to 61,769, with 917 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

After initial success in subduing earlier waves of infections, South Korea has struggled to reduce this latest and largest surge, with daily cases hovering around 1,000 for weeks.

Amid the strictest social distancing restrictions yet, authorities shut down the beaches on the country's east coast where people traditionally gathered to watch the first sunrise of the New Year.

In Seoul, the Bosingak bell-ringing ceremony was cancelled for the first time since 1953, though it was streamed on the city's website.

Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

This week South Korean health officials transferred dozens of elderly coronavirus patients from nursing homes to hospitals after criticism that government policy had led to a spike in deaths among the vulnerable residents.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Korea
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

A 12-year-old’s letter to her post-pandemic self

A 12-year-old’s letter to her post-pandemic self

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 