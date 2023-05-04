Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky

The death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday has risen to 21 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!", Zelensky said on Telegram. He said the shelling hit "a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station."

