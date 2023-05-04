Death toll in Russian shelling on Ukraine rises to 21

Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky

'As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!', Zelensky said on Telegram

  • May 04 2023, 05:53 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 05:53 ist
A firefighter speaks on the walkie talkie as smoke and flame rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol, Crimea. A massive fire erupted at an oil reservoir there after it was hit by a drone. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday has risen to 21 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!", Zelensky said on Telegram. He said the shelling hit "a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station."

