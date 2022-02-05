Delta CEO wants US to place convicted unruly passengers on 'no-fly' list

Delta Air Lines wants the US government to place passengers convicted of on-board disruptions on a national comprehensive unruly passenger "no-fly" list that would bar them from future travel on any commercial airline, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian in a previously unreported letter to US Attorney General Ed Bastian said the action "will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft."

The request comes amid a record spike in disruptive passengers reported over the last 13 months. The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

