Delta CEO wants US to place convicted unruly passengers on 'no-fly' list

The request comes amid a record spike in disruptive passengers reported over the last 13 months.

Reuters
  • Feb 05 2022, 07:18 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Delta Air Lines wants the US government to place passengers convicted of on-board disruptions on a national comprehensive unruly passenger "no-fly" list that would bar them from future travel on any commercial airline, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian in a previously unreported letter to US Attorney General Ed Bastian said the action "will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft."

The request comes amid a record spike in disruptive passengers reported over the last 13 months. The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

