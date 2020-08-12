'Democrats, White House far 'apart' over Covid-19 aid'

Democrats, White House 'miles apart' over Covid-19 aid: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 12 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 21:56 ist
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Credit: AFP

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said Democrats and the Trump administration remained far apart regarding any agreement over further economic aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying Republicans also seemed divided amongst themselves over relief efforts.

"We're miles apart," the US House of Representatives' top Democrat told MSNBC in an interview, citing education funding in particular, among other needs. "It's a chasm ... but as a practical matter, they're going to have to come to the table."'

