Democrats, White House 'miles apart' over Covid-19 aid: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said Democrats and the Trump administration remained far apart regarding any agreement over further economic aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying Republicans also seemed divided amongst themselves over relief efforts.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"We're miles apart," the US House of Representatives' top Democrat told MSNBC in an interview, citing education funding in particular, among other needs. "It's a chasm ... but as a practical matter, they're going to have to come to the table."'