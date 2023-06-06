Deputy governor of northern Afghan province killed in car bomb attack

Car bomb attack kills Dy Guv of north Afghan province

It was not clear who was behind the attack, which was the first known major blast in Afghanistan in several weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jun 06 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday, the provincial spokesperson said.

"Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured," said the head of the provincial information office, Mahzudeen Ahmadi.

Also Read: Two ISIL-K leaders who claimed responsibility for Kabul airport suicide attack in 2021 blacklisted by UN

It was not clear who was behind the attack, which was the first known major blast in Afghanistan in several weeks.

The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has had claimed several major attacks in urban centres, including Kabul.

 

World news
Afghanistan
Taliban
Explosion
Kabul

