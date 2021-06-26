Floyd murder: Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 yrs in prison

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years and 6 months in prison for killing George Floyd

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 26 2021, 04:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 04:26 ist
Derek Chauvin. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the US in generations.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behaviour, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Former police Officer Derek Chauvin broke his long courtroom silence Friday as he faced sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, offering condolences to Floyd’s family and saying he hopes more information coming out will give them “some peace of mind.”

George Floyd
United States
Black Lives Matter

