Difference of opinion among coalition fighting IS

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a "difference of opinion" at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.

"There was some difference of opinion on whether they should be repatriated or whether that should be something that countries are still going to look at and think about in more detail, but nonetheless, that is acknowledged as a significant problem," Jeffrey told a news conference.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had urged members of the coalition ahead of the meeting to take Islamic State detainees back to their countries of origin. 

