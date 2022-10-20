Dome of Jakarta mosque collapses after fire breaks out

The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed after fire broke out during its renovation. Firefighters were informed about the blaze after which at least 10 fire engines arrived at the spot, ANI reported.

The video of the fire engulfing the dome is being widely circulated across social media platforms.

In the video, one can first see the smoke rising from the mosque and eventually the dome collapses.

Collapse of the dome of the Grand Mosque of Jakarta, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/eCmQ68FTAO — Annie C (@Annie6774) October 19, 2022

The cause of the fire is not known, the police officials said, adding that the probe is on.

No casualties have been reported so far.

