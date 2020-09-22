Donald Trump looking at 5 women to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wants confirmation before election

President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering five women for his nomination for the US Supreme Court seat left open by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, adding he will announce his pick on Saturday and he prefers the Senate vote to confirm the nominee before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump, speaking to reporters before departing the White House for an Ohio campaign event, sought to discredit Ginsburg's family's statement that her last wish was the next president appoint her successor, saying without evidence it could have been from someone else.

NPR reported the liberal feminist Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter. Trump is in a tight contest with former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to keep the White House.