Donald Trump says NBA has become like a political organisation

Trump says NBA has become like a political organisation

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 28 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 07:44 ist
Credit: AFP/file photo

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the NBA has become "like a political organization", though he said he did not know much about the players' boycott to protest racial injustice following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

"They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country," Trump said during a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Laura.

United States
Donald Trump
NBA

