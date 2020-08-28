Donald Trump says NBA has become like a political organisation

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the NBA has become "like a political organization", though he said he did not know much about the players' boycott to protest racial injustice following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.
"They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country," Trump said during a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Laura.
