Donald Trump to visit India on February 24: White House

Donald Trump will be accompanied by his wife Melania Trump during his maiden visit to India from February 24 to February 25 after taking over as President of the United States in January 2017. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

“President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi!” the White House tweeted early on Tuesday. “The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership & (and) highlight the strong & (and) enduring bonds between the American & (and) Indian people.”

While speculation was rife about US President’s visit to India, the White House confirmed it with its post on Twitter.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi is likely to formally announce the US President’s visit later on Tuesday.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama was the first US President to visit India in his first term. Obama first visited India in 2010 and then again in 2015.

Though the White House has not provided any details about the itinerary of Trump and his wife, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani a few days back said that the US President would visit Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad.