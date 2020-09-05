Donald Trump urges coronavirus vigilance for Labour Day

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Sep 05 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 12:22 ist
Donald Trump said at a White House briefing Friday that “we need everybody to be careful” and to “apply common sense” in their interactions with one another. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump is urging Americans to “remain vigilant” about the coronavirus over the Labour Day weekend.

Trump said at a White House briefing Friday that “we need everybody to be careful” and to “apply common sense” in their interactions with one another.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said this week that several Midwestern states that have seen jumps in coronavirus caseloads should be especially vigilant during the holiday weekend.

They are North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Past increases in cases of Covid-19 have followed the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

Trump is eager to put the pandemic in the past, but he tells Americans to “let's just try to get through this one weekend.”

Donald Trump
United States
Labour Day
COVID-19
Coronavirus

