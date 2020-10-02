Donald Trump wants no rule changes after chaotic first presidential debate

Donald Trump wants no rule changes after chaotic debate

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 02 2020, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 00:59 ist
US President Donald Trump speaks during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Credit: Reuters.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he likes his debates with Joe Biden just the way they are and opposes potential changes to try and prevent repetition of the chaos that marred their first clash.

The US presidential debates organisers announced Wednesday that "additional structure" is needed "to ensure a more orderly discussion" -- a polite reference to the meltdown that occurred the previous day in Cleveland.

Trump says not so fast.

"Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" he tweeted.

Trump has declared himself the winner several times, citing unidentified polls. Surveys conducted by US media organisations have suggested the opposite, giving Biden the upper hand.

Republicans, Democrats and even the night's moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, have been nearly unanimous in agreeing that the 90-minute encounter was an ugly and out-of-control occasion.

"I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," Wallace told The New York Times.

The second presidential debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami and the third for October 22 in Nashville.

Among possible changes being discussed to help the moderators is allowing them to turn off a candidate's microphone, in hopes of preventing interruptions and outbursts.

Cleveland's clash saw Trump and Biden repeatedly interrupting and insulting each other, with the president doing the most and certainly the loudest out-of-turn talking.

Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
debate
United States

