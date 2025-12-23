<p>Belagavi: Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) staged a protest here on Monday against MP Dhairyasheel Mane, over his letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.</p>.<p>KRV activists assembled at Channamma Circle, raised slogans against him and took out a mock funeral procession of him till DC office.</p>.<p>They beat his effigy with footwear, before setting it on fire there. </p><p>Deepak Gudagnatti, KRV district president, said political leaders from Maharashtra who come to participate in protests and other events of MES create law and order problems and sow seeds of hatred among Kannada and Marathi-speaking people.</p>.Supreme Court stays conviction of Ex-Maharashtra minister, saving him from disqualification as MLA.<p>Suresh Gavannavar, Ganesh Rokade and other leaders took part in the protest.</p><p><strong>Police, protesters in effigy tussle</strong></p><p>A tussle erupted between police officials and KRV activists during the protest.</p><p>As soon as MP Dhairyasheel Mane effigy was brought in an autorickshaw by KRV members, police personnel present there snatched it and ran towards Kakatives Road. </p><p>The KRV members chased the police and there were verbal exchanges between the two sides.</p><p>In the melee, Mane’s effigy broke into two parts. The KRV activists used one part of the effigy for the MP’s mock funeral procession. </p>