Donald Trump's son Don Jr tests positive for Covid-19

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 21 2020, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 08:08 ist
President Donald Trump listens as his son Don Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport on November 02, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantining without symptoms, a spokesman said Friday.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," his spokesman said.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," the spokesman said of the 42-year-old.

