Donald Trump's son Don Jr tests positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantining without symptoms, a spokesman said Friday.
"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," his spokesman said.
"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," the spokesman said of the 42-year-old.
