'Don't send weapons to Russia,' Scholz urges China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged Beijing not to arm Russia in its war against Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Mar 02 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 14:24 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged Beijing not to arm Russia in its war against Ukraine, following US claims China was considering such a move.

"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to push for the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament. "And do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia."

 

