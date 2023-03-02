'Don't send weapons to Russia,' Scholz urges China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged Beijing not to arm Russia in its war against Ukraine, following US claims China was considering such a move.
"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to push for the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament. "And do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube