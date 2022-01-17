Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Western Afghanistan

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Western Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 17 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 18:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Western Afghanistan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC added.

World news
Afghanistan
Earthquake

