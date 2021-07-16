Eiffel Tower reopens for first time in nine months

Eiffel Tower reopens; Covid-19 passes required as of next week

The “Iron Lady” of Paris was ordered shut in October

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Jul 16 2021, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 17:09 ist
Eiffel Tower. Credit: AFP Photo

The Eiffel Tower is reopening Friday for the first time in nine months even though the French government introduced new virus rules this week aimed at taming the fast-spreading delta variant.

The “Iron Lady” of Paris was ordered shut in October as France battled its second virus surge of the pandemic. The tower remained shut for renovations even after most of France's major tourist draws reopened last month.

Its reopening comes four days after President Emmanuel Macron announced new measures aimed at warding off a fourth surge, including mandatory vaccinations for health workers and mandatory Covid-19 passes to enter restaurants and venues such as the Eiffel Tower.

Starting Wednesday, all visitors to the monument over age 18 will need to show a pass proving they've been fully vaccinated, had a negative virus test or recently recovered from Covid-19.

The number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to 10,000 a day instead of 25,000.

France has opened to international tourists this summer, but the rules vary widely depending on which country they are coming from. The number of visitors has been nowhere near normal levels given continued border restrictions and virus risks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Eiffel Tower
Paris
France

What's Brewing

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 