Graduation Day at St John's College of Nursing

Bengaluru: As many as 223 students of the St John's College of Nursing graduated on Thursday at the institute’s 41st annual convocation and college day.
This included 95 BSc Nursing, 53 Post Basic BSc Nursing (PBBSc), 52 General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), 21 MSc Nursing, and two Nurse Practitioners in Critical Care (NPCC) students.
Of the total graduates, 24 BSc and 30 PBBSc students bagged the top 10 RGUHS University ranks, including 14 who ranked within the top five ranks.
Sr Michael Amalorpava Mary, who did her MSc Nursing, was awarded the 'Best Researcher' by the International Congress for Research.
The chief guest was Dr Punitha Ezhilarasu, Senior Consultant, Indian Nursing Council, and Former Dean, College of Nursing, CMC Vellore.
Most Rev Dr Joshua Mar Ignathios, Bishop of Mavelikara and board member, St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, asked the graduates to be humble and understanding, and show maturity in their work so they can be “morally upright, socially ready, caring for those in need, and provide emotional support to patients and their loved ones".
