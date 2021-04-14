Enriching Uranium to 60% answer to 'evilness': Rouhani

Iran's president has described Tehran's decision to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness."
President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting.
He said: “You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks but our hands are full.”
Read | The role of uranium enrichment in Iran's nuclear programme
He added: "60% enrichment is an answer to your evilness. ... We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60%.” IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than its IR-1 first-generation centrifuges.
Iran announced Tuesday it would enrich uranium to its highest level ever in response to the weekend attack at its Natanz nuclear site.
