Enriching Uranium to 60% answer to 'evilness': Rouhani

'You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks but our hands are full'

AP
AP, Tehran,
  • Apr 14 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 12:22 ist
Iran President Hassan Rouhani. Credit: AFP File Photo

Iran's president has described Tehran's decision to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness."

President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting.

He said: “You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks but our hands are full.”

He added: "60% enrichment is an answer to your evilness. ... We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60%.” IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than its IR-1 first-generation centrifuges.

Iran announced Tuesday it would enrich uranium to its highest level ever in response to the weekend attack at its Natanz nuclear site.

Iran
Hassan Rouhani
Uranium

