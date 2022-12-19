Epic Games to pay $520 million over child privacy laws

Epic Games to pay $520 million over US child privacy laws

Epic Games was found responsible for knowingly targeting under-13 players of Fortnite and subjecting children to harassment and trauma in chat rooms

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 19 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 22:47 ist
File photo of the display area for the survival game Fortnite in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP

Epic Games, the maker of video-game blockbuster Fortnite, agreed to pay $520 million to the US Federal Trade Commission on Monday for violating child privacy laws and duping minors and adults to make unintended purchases online.

The FTC said the settlements from one of the biggest names in video gaming set records with Epic Games found responsible for knowingly targeting under-13 players of Fortnite and subjecting children to harassment and trauma in chat rooms.

In its complaint, the FTC said that Epic Games was aware that many children were playing Fortnite and collected their information without parental consent as is required by US law.

"Even when Epic obtained actual knowledge that particular Fortnite players were under 13, Epic took no steps to comply with (US law)," the FTC complaint alleged.

The FTC accused Epic of setting online chat defaults that allowed children and teens to play with strangers and subjected them to potential harassment.

"Children and teens have been bullied, threatened, harassed, and exposed to dangerous and psychologically traumatizing issues such as suicide while on Fortnite," the FTC said.

For these violations, Epic agreed to pay $275 million and is now prohibited from enabling chats unless parents of users under 13 or teenage users give their direct consent.

In a separate complaint, Epic games was accused of engaging in something called dark patterns, the practice of tricking users into making unwanted purchases or opting-in to certain settings without their knowledge.

The FTC said Epic "let children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement" among other violations. The commission said the company agreed to pay $245 million in consumer refunds to resolve that complaint.

In a statement, Epic said that "no developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here." "We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players," it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Federal Trade Commission
Privacy
online games
World news
Technology
harassment
Epic Games
Fortnite
video games

What's Brewing

Wasps use penis spikes to ward off predators

Wasps use penis spikes to ward off predators

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

 