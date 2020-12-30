EU chiefs sign post-Brexit UK trade deal

It was conducted in a brief ceremony

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Dec 30 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 14:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel signed on Wednesday the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain, in a brief ceremony.

The texts were then to be flown to London in an RAF jet for the signature of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the eve of Britain's departure from the EU single market.

United Kingdom
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Boris Johnson

