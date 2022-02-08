Europe in 'most dangerous' moment since Cold War: EU top diplomat

Europe is facing its most serious security threat since the Cold War, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Monday, though he stressed a diplomatic solution with Russia over Ukraine remains "possible."
"We are living, to my understanding, the most dangerous moment for security in Europe after the end of the Cold War," Borrell told a joint news conference in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Questioned about US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Blinken denied Washington's stance was alarmist, saying: "This is not alarmism. This is simply the facts."
