Man transporting vegetables hacked to death near Hoskote in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four assailants hacked a 28-year-old man transporting vegetables in his car near Hoskote in the city's eastern outskirts in the early hours of Sunday.
The Hoskote police identified the victim as Naveen Naik, a resident of Gangapura.
Police believe a fight over speeding and overtaking might have caused the incident, but they haven’t ruled out other angles.
Naik was transporting the vegetables in his Maruti Omni to a market in Hoskote when the four men attacked him near Mylapura Gate, about 14 km from Hoskote, around 4.30 am, according to the police.
Naik’s friend was in the car when the assailants waylaid it, but he escaped as soon as the group turned violent, a police officer close to the investigation told DH. Police have opened a murder case based on his complaint.
Police believe a car that looked like a Maruti Alto waylaid Naik’s Omni near Mylapura Gate on National Highway 75 (Bengaluru-Tirupati Highway).
The four assailants stormed out of the car and picked a fight with Naik. The victim also got out of the car and argued with the assailants, escalating the situation. "One of them brought a rod from the car and started smashing Naik's face with it," the officer said.
Police are also investigating if the assailants tailed Naik’s car from his home in Gangapura. They are also ascertaining if Naik was involved in any fights.
Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, visited the crime scene and said the suspects would be tracked down soon.
Published 16 June 2024, 19:47 IST